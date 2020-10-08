SPOKANE, Wash. - Safe Place is an agreement between the Spokane Police Department (SPD), businesses and the community to report crimes and help people who have experienced crime or who feel threatened.
Local business owners agree to train their employees, volunteers, and/or staff on how to report a crime, and owners agree to let victims wait inside their businesses for police arrival.
SPD’s Community Outreach division has already signed up 16 businesses as early adopters of the program, many of them in Spokane’s Perry District.
Kitty Kane, owner of Nyne Bar & Bistro, has long sought to provide a safe haven at her business for those in need. She said the Safe Place program solidifies such and shows others that,
“You can come to us, we will take care of you and we will make sure you get home," she said.
Safe Place is patterned after a similar program with the Seattle Police Department. In order to participate in Spokane’s program, businesses commit to the Safe Place principles, display a decal at their business, and access SPD’s website for education and also training videos provided by Seattle PD.
SPD thanks the involved businesses: Odyssey Youth Movement, Perry Street Brewing, Wellness Tree, South Perry Pizza, Bee You Organics, Lantern Tap House, Roots Salon & Spa, Veda Lux, Boombox Pizza, Fast Eddies, Red Wheel, Rivercity Brewing, Borracho Tacos & Tequeliaria, Nyne Bar & Bistro, Satellite Diner and Nectar Wine and Beer.
