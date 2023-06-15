SPOKANE, Wash. — Mayor Nadine Woodward announced a summer plan today that will establish an initiative to address repeat misdemeanor offenders and regulate the deployment of Homeless Outreach Team resources.
“The plan uses the activities of the summer months to build momentum and establish a launching point for the remainder of the year as we build downtown vitality, enthusiasm, and excitement,” Woodward stated. “Our invitation to the community and guests is to eat, experience, and enjoy downtown.”
The summer plan will also take steps forward to prevent shoplifting, to emphasize the illegality of drug possession, to reduce the failure to appear rate in Municipal Court and to re-introduce the Give Real Change program.
