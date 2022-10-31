SPOKANE, Wash. - Tonight a lot of kids are expected to go door to door trick or treating and right now there are some reminders for families to make sure everyone stays safe.
Oct. 31, 2022 the sun is expected to set at about 5:30 p.m. and one of the biggest safety precautions families can make sure their trick-or-treaters are doing is that they are easily seen. An easy solution is giving them a flashlight or another fun option is using light up necklaces or glow sticks.
The American Red Cross also recommends adding reflective tape to costumes and trick or treat bags. Another reminder for adults is to make sure your kids know a route to follow and that parents are going door to door with young kids.
When it comes to road safety, remind trick-or-treaters to stay on the sidewalk, not on the street, and to cross only at the corner, not between parked cars or across yards.
Drivers remember to be cautious this evening and be aware that there will be a lot of kids in neighborhoods. For people passing out candy, make sure that your porch light is on and your area is well-lit so trick-or-treaters know you are home and giving out candy.