HAYDEN, Idaho - A Sagle man has been arrested after an hour long standoff in Hayden earlier tonight.
Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies say 49-year-old Duke C. Huckabee was arrested for aggravated assault, kidnapping and battery.
The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says they received a domestic violence call around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday in a house near Neufeld Road and Honeysuckle Avenue in Hayden.
Deputies arrived and found the victim and learned an aggravated assault happened inside the house and found Huckabee had active warrants for his arrest.
Deputies also learned that Huckabee was violating a no contact order.
Deputies attempted to call out Huckabee from the residence but couldn't.
Because of the nature of the call, the Kootenai County Joint Agency SWAT Team was called out.
Deputies and SWAT Team members tried to negotiate with the Huckabee for approximately an hour before they sent a robot into the house.
When the robot found Huckabee inside... he surrendered.
Huckabee is currently in the Kootenai County jail for his warrants along with the new charges.