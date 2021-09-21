SAINT MARIES, Idaho - All schools in Saint Maries Joint School District are switching to remote learning Wednesday based on a rise in student and staff absences.
The district plans to close for at least three weeks, until Oct. 11. Schools will start handing out grab-and-go meals Thursday, and distance-learning packets on Monday.
Athletic events and practices, along with the before-and-after-school program and clubs have been canceled.
"Closed schools hurt for our community, our local businesses, and most importantly our children. It will take the efforts of the entire community to slowing the spread. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience that this closure causes, but we must put the health of our students, staff, and community first," the district said in a post.