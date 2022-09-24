SPOKANE, Wash. - Students in the Salk Middle School Production, Design & Modeling class are learning the basics of 3D printing this year, but they're also making prizes for their peers as part of the school's Positive Behavior Interventions and Support (PBIS) program.
PBIS is a research-based approach to improve school culture with positive reinforcement of good behavior. One of the strategies Salk is employing is a vending machine that gives out prizes for good behavior.
Chris Trechter teaches the production class. His students are applying their 3D printing knowledge to create small plastic dragons to be used in those vending machines.
"So, as you guys are building these, you're going to take this base model and use the software to add your own designs and flair," Trechter explained to his class.
The dragons will be alongside other prizes like footballs and toy drones. Salk will roll out the PBIS prize plan school wide in early October