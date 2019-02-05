Sacred Heart Simulation Lab
Kevin Kim KHQ Local News Reporter

SPOKANE - Salk Middle School students learned several medical procedures at Sacred Heart's Simulation Lab on Tuesday.

Students practice on some of the smartest dummies around: the high-tech mannequins simulate a variety of medical scenarios, including heart attacks, seizures, and even births.

The students are part of Salk Middle School's GEAR UP program, which is a federal partnership with the Governor's Office and Washington Student Achievement Council. The program aims to provide experiences and resources to prepare students for potential, professional careers.

