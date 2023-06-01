OLYMPIA, Wash. — A Salmonella outbreak that has caused cases across the Washington state, including in Spokane, has been linked to backyard poultry, according to the Washington State Department of Health.
According to the department, 13 people have been sickened in Washington state, part of an outbreak that has afflicted more than 100 people nationwide.
Backyard poultry, like chickens and ducks, can carry Salmonella even if they look healthy and clean. The bacteria can easily spread to cages, coops, hay, plants and soil in the area where they live.
You can get sick from Salmonella by touching your mouth or food with unwashed hands.
Washington State Chief Science Officer Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett stated, “If you have a backyard flock, take steps to protect yourself and your family from Salmonella infection... always wash your hands with soap and water after you've touched poultry, or soil or objects they’ve had contact with.”
To avoid infection and protect your flock, the DOH recommends you follow these preventative steps:
- Wash your hands with soap and running water after touching backyard poultry or anything where they live and roam.
- Don’t kiss or snuggle poultry.
- Don’t eat or drink around your poultry.
- Keep poultry and the supplies you use to care for them outside of your home.
- Supervise children around birds; children younger than five should not touch birds.
- Separate your flock from wildlife.
- Practice good biosecurity.
- Safely handle, cook, and store eggs.
Visit DOH's website for more information on staying healthy while caring for backyard poultry.