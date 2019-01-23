General Mills is recalling five-pound bags of flour after salmonella was discovered in a sample.

They say consumers should refrain from using its five-pound bags of Gold Medal Unbleached Flour with a better if used by date of April 20, 2020.

According to General Mills, the recall only effects those specific products – bags of flour with different “use by” dates are not affected.

The company has not received any consumer reports of illness connected with the products.

If you have to throw out the products associated with the recall, call General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103.

This voluntary recall includes the following code date currently in stores or consumers’ pantries:

Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 5LB Flour

Package UPC 000-16000-19610-0

Recalled Better if Used by Date 20APR2020KC

“Food safety is our top priority, and though we have not had any confirmed illnesses, we are voluntarily recalling this specific lot of Gold Medal Unbleached Flour to prevent potential illnesses,” said Jim Murphy, president of the General Mills Meals and Baking Division. “This recall does not involve any other flour products, and we are continuing to educate consumers that flour is not a ‘ready to eat’ ingredient. Anything you make with flour must be cooked or baked before eating.”