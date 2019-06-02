SPOKANE, Wash. - They say to never judge a book by its cover, but an army veteran said he ran into a scam with several chapters and pages that seemed legitimate.
The army veteran asked to remain anonymous, but hoped his story would alert others to hopefully prevent them from being scammed too.
“It happened out at the licensing place out in Sullivan. I was trying to get my tabs for my car, I got out of my car and this guy pulls up in a Cadillac Escalade: older style, but still a nice car. He says he just finished a job, he had some nice leftover home theater stuff that they had extra of, and asked if I was interested in a stereo system,” he said.
The army veteran was suspicious, but then the seller showed him a website with specific pictures and prices. Then, the seller showed him invoices that he claimed proved the products were overstock.
“Everything was packaged and sealed in plastic, and you know the film you get on your new equipment because it's brand new? That was all there,” the army veteran said.
“So, we go to his car and he opens the back hatch of his Escalade, and says, ‘here's these brand new boxes of stereo equipment.’ He had high-end looking projectors in there, just like the high-end speaker system. In the box, legitimate tags, pictures on it. It had a barcode and it even set a price on it: $3499.”
“I was like, ‘Look I've been through a lot of stuff lately and I wouldn't be able to afford it. I'm a veteran. He said, ‘Thanks for your service, I really appreciate that - that's so cool. I'll cut you a great deal… He said $280. I've always wanted a nice stereo system, never really had one. 280 bucks for a really nice, high-end system? Sounds great, all taped up, all wrapped in plastic - he opened it up and showed me, even the foam packaging. I mean, down to a tee - it was all secure, all safe.”
When this army veteran mentions he’s “been through a lot,” he isn’t mincing words. After suffering two traumatic brain injuries while serving in Iraq, he got in a car crash in Spokane Valley.
“I ended up not remembering things for a few months. I had to go through physical therapy to speak again,” he said.
“It’s just been a really tough go and I just thought, 'You know, for once, I'm going to catch a break. This guy's legit. No way this is a scam."
Unfortunately, he soon found out it was.
“I get it, I take it home, I opened it up I plugged it in and no sound at first. So then, I started investigating closer and I tear one of the speakers apart. The top one wasn't even a speaker at all. It looks just like a speaker - it has that felt covering on it or whatever, took it off and it's just a straight piece of plastic there. Looked on the inside and there's a weight, a thing that had concrete inside of it to make it seem like an actual speaker... Then, I take the other one apart, and there's a weight in the back of that,” he said.
What makes this entire situation incredibly frustrating for this army veteran? He believes the scammer took advantage of the fact that he was a disabled veteran.
“He took it as far as to thank me for my service, then turned around and screwed me even harder. I just wish somebody would catch him and nobody else gets screwed in this whole ordeal. Our Spokane Police are so packed with everything else. I mean, this is small in the scheme of other things going on, but it's hard-working people who are losing money over some cheap scam,” he said.
The army veteran said the man was around 5’5, had tattoos on both of his forearms, and drove a black Cadillac Escalade.
Since publishing this story, multiple others have reached out to alert us of experiencing the same exact scam. Another army veteran said he lost $120 in the South Hill to a man and woman in a black Cadillac Escalade.
Since our story aired at 6, five people in Spokane (including the man who tweeted below) have reached out to me. All came face-to-face with the same scam... including another army veteran, who paid $120 for a new stereo system. https://t.co/jUPJtlcKjc— Kevin Kim (@KHQkev) June 3, 2019
Several others said they also came face-to-face with the same scam, but from a man in a gold SUV (who was also seen near the black Cadillac).