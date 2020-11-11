The music was blaring, American flags were waving, but most importantly, the men and women who so selflessly served this great nation were rightfully honored at a special celebration Wednesday morning in north Spokane at the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center.
Of course, this year's Veteran's Day isn't quite the same due to COVID, but with masks on and social distancing in place, the event to honor America's veterans turned into a drive-through event with the honorees staying in their cars to keep everyone safe.
With those precautions in place, pandemic or not, the community braved the bitter cold to honor the service and sacrifice of local veterans.
"Even during COVID, a pandemic, there are tremendous needs that people have, that veterans have, and I'm encouraged to see all of the organizations that are here offering support and saying thank you," Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rogers said.
On hand at Wednesday's event were resources for vets like the American Red Cross and Second Harvest Foods. Veterans were also treated to giveaways from community partners and the VA.
However, the day was mostly just about saying "thank you."
"I really wish it was in our minds and hearts to do this every day," Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said. "I'm glad we have Veterans Day so we can honor those who have served out country, past and present, but we need to do this every single day."
There are many opportunities to help veterans beyond Veterans Day, such as supporting organizations like The Honor Flight Network, sharing the untold stories of veterans through the Library of Congress' Veterans History Project, sending a care package through Operation Gratitude, volunteer at your local VA office, or - shameless plug - supporting Dan Kleckner's Golf Classic.
Those are just a few ways you can support our veterans, but even if you can't do any of that, you can always simply say "thank you."
"I don't think we can ever say thank you enough," Congresswoman McMorris Rogers said.
We can't say it enough, but myself and those of us at KHQ will say it one more time: Thank you.
"Happy Veterans Day to all of the veterans out there!" Army Vet Alford Lobez said.
