Saluting the Brave: Last living member of the Lilac City Chapter of Pearl Harbor survivors dies

The memory of what prompted America to jump into World War II faded just a little bit more Thursday night, with the passing of Ray Garland. Garland was 19-years-old in 1941, serving aboard the USS Tennessee. He arrived on deck for flag detail, and then history unfolded right in front of his eyes.
On December 7, 1941, more than 300 Japanese aircraft attacked the U.S. Pacific fleet. All eight U.S. Navy battleships were damaged and four were sunk. In all, 188 U.S. aircraft were destroyed, 2,403 Americans were killed and 1,178 were wounded.
It's a day that Franklin Roosevelt famously said, "will live in infamy." The attack led to the United States' formal entry into World War II the next day.
Garland is survived by Beverly, his wife of 43 years, three children, two stepchildren, 11 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. His memorial service will be April 26 at 1 PM at Christ the King Lutheran church in Coeur d’Alene.
Dan Kleckner spoke with Ray Garland in December, 2017, more than 75 years after the attack. You can watch that interview above.