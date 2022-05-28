SPOKANE, Wash. - Dan Kleckner returned to the KHQ newsroom Saturday morning to host what became a record-breaking telethon for us, blowing our goal of $9,000 raised out of the water!
With nearly $14,000 raised by the community during the morning show, well over $33,000 was raised to support our local veterans when combined with Thursday night's numbers. Because of this, more than 200 veterans will be able to enjoy a weekend of golf, fun, and food-all free of charge-during the August event!
Along with the community, we cannot thank our vets enough for their service and bravery to our country.