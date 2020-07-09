Salvage barge pulling up wreckage of planes five days after mid-air crash over Lake Coeur d'Alene

A KHQ viewer sent us this picture of the salvage team over the wreckage from Sunday’s deadly mid-air crash over Lake Coeur d’Alene.
KHQ first reported Thursday morning that Kootenai County Sheriff’s divers have now found all eight people who were killed in the crash. They’ve recovered seven of the bodies, but one body remains trapped in the wreckage, 124 feet below the lake’s surface.
According to Kootenai County Sheriff’s Deputies, the plan was to pull up the wreckage of the planes Thursday. The NTSB and FAA have representatives in Coeur d’Alene who will be studying the wreckage, as they work to investigate what went wrong.
