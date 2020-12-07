SPOKANE, Wash. - The Salvation Army and Target on Newport Highway are partnering together to collect Christmas gift donations.
According to The Salvation Army, on December 12 from 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m., volunteers will be at Target collecting new, unwrapped gifts that are appropriate for newborns through senior citizens.
To participate, customers can purchase one or more items and drop off the new gifts to The Salvation Army’s blue bins that day.
