SPOKANE, WA - Spokane's Salvation Army is giving hope to a mother and her two sons who were living on the streets after escaping an abusive situation.
According to 2019 data from the Spokane Regional Health District, Spokane County has a rising trend of domestic violence cases, much higher than state average.
And for this mom of two, it took years to get enough courage to leave that toxic environment, but it was worth it--even if it meant becoming homeless.
For her safety, we won't be showing her nor using her real name. In this story, we'll be calling her "Patty."
After leaving an abusive relationship, Patty and her two boys were left without a home. The spent time living in her car, then in several shelters, but this Christmas was going to look a lot different.
She was staying at the UGM shelter, but they had already given her a second extension of an extra month, but stipulated it would be the last extension.
In desperation, Patty says she called the Salvation Army. On December 21st, she was told there was a 3-bedroom apartment available at their Stepping Stones Transitional Housing Complex with her name on it.
"I didn't think that it was going to happen. At all. I was really scared and sad. I'm really crying out of happiness right now because this is for my kids, and everything I did was for them, and it paid off. It wouldn't happen if it wasn't for the Salvation Army," Patty said.
And there's more--a surprise waiting inside.
"That was a huge blessing, because I was worried about not having anything for them and feeling awful because I wasn't able to provide that," she said of the gift.
"We walked in, and there was a Christmas tree, presents surrounded by the Christmas tree, and that was thanks to my case manager, Sarah, here at the Salvation Army."
There's more good news. Her boys are going to Spokane Public Schools, and as for her? Well, she has a job and is currently studying to get her GED. Patty is getting her life started.
She wants to go to college and become a family counseling case manager, just like the one who helped her family get back on their feet.