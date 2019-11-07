SPOKANE, Wash. - Elementary school students in the Spokane area are preparing for the winter with a little help from the community.
The Salvation Army is putting on "To Clothe a Child" shopping events until Nov. 9 at area JCPenney's stores. Over 150 students were selected to attend the multi-day event by their school counselors.
Salvation Army workers, community members, Spokane City Firefighters and Police Officers are all helping kids with the shopping.
The goal is to get each child $100 dollars worth of warm shirts, pants, boots and other clothing that they can wear this winter.
Spokane City Deputy Fire Chief Rex Strickland said the event is a special one.
"My life gets better when their lives get better," Strickland said. "Knowing that she has the clothes that she needs, that she'll be warm during the day and we're able to help her through the Salvation Army, that makes my life better."
If you would like to attend any of the events, check the dates and locations below:
JCPenney at Northtown Mall
Thursday, November 7 from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, November 9 from 10 a.m. to noon
JCPenney at Spokane Valley Mall
Friday, November 8 from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.