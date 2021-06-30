The Salvation Army needs help delivering donations: Here's how you can volunteer

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Salvation Army Family Resource Center lobby at 204 E. Indiana Avenue in Spokane is serving as a cooling center during the heat wave. 

There's cold water available.

TIMES:

  • Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

