SPOKANE, Wash. - The distribution of food from the Salvation Army has increased during the government shutdown, and the organization is seeking donations and volunteers as a result.

In a release, Salvation Army says that because of the shutdown, the federal distribution of food stamps was changed and delayed. Because of that, their food bank has seen an increase in volume from Spokane's most vulnerable inhabitants, creating a greater need for access to food and home items.

During the shutdown, many people not receiving food stamps will be given access to donated goods in the Salvation Army warehouse. Donations ranging from various foods including baby food, bread, milk, meat and everything in between are being accepted at the food bank at 204 E. Indiana Ave.

The Salvation Army is additionally seeking volunteers to help clients "shop" for food, stock shelves and sort donations. Anyone interested in helping can contact Event & Volunteer Coordinator, Joshua Schulz, at (509) 329-2721 or visit www.makingspokanebetter.org and click on “Volunteer in this Community.”

Food bank hours are as follows:

Monday – 9:00am-5:00pm

Tuesday – 9:00am-6:30pm

Wednesday – 10:00am-5:00pm

Thursday – 9:00am-6:30pm

Friday – 9:00am-5:00pm