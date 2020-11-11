Christmas tree
MGN

So many families across the Inland Northwest have been hurting financially because of Coronavirus related job layoffs, and with Christmas around the corner, the Salvation Army is asking for your help through their "Rescue Christmas" campaign.

"Rescue Christmas" donations goes towards things like helping someone pay their rent, bills, food, and of course some gifts. Between now and Christmas Eve, you can donate to a family in need through www.makingspokanebetter.org. Just click on the "Donate to this Community" tab to give.
 
If you're a family who's in need of some help, call (509) 325-6821. The Salvation Army cannot guarantee every family will be adopted, but you have until this Friday to get screened. 
 
Last year, the Salvation Army helped more than 4,000 families with this campaign, but this year, they're expecting more people will need their services.

