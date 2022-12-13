The Salvation Army relies on red kettles and bell ringers to bring in donations. But on top of a worker shortage, one bell-ringer was attacked and stolen from Thursday, making the position even harder to fill. 

"One of our bellringers, he went to use the restroom and he brought the kettle with him which he was supposed to do but while in the restroom he was assaulted. Somebody pushed him down and took the kettle away from him," Major Ken Perine of the Salvation Army said. 
 
Perine said it's not just stealing from them, it's really stealing from the community.
 
"If he was in need, he should've just come over and come seen we should've been able to help him," he said.
 
Each year, the Salvation Army tries to raise over $400,000 through those red kettles, but this year they aren't even close.
 
"As of right now, we're about $50,000 down from where we were this point last year," he said.
 
Perine chalks that up to not enough workers. They normally have bell-ringers at 60 locations. This year, they are only at 30 stores. 
 
Less money coming in, less money given to the community.
 
On Dec. 14 at noon, Bing Crosby's grandson Phil Crosby Jr. will be ringing a bell at the Spokane Valley Fred Meyer.
 
If you want to volunteer or work for the Salvation Army, click here
 

