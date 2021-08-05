Salvation Army needs hundreds of volunteers to prepare for Backpacks for Kids event

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Salvation Army Spokane is in need of over 400 volunteers, age 16 and older, to help sort and pack new backpacks with school supplies.
The Salvation Army also needs help to distribute 4,000 new and free backpacks to local students, grades K-12, at the 12th Annual Backpacks for Kids event.
Volunteers are needed for various shifts to help sort and stuff the backpacks on August 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, as well as to help clean up on August 12.
Distribution day will take place on The Salvation Army’s campus at 222 E. Indiana Ave., Spokane, from 8 am to 6 pm, on August 11. The event will be held outside, and local vendors will be available to assist youth and families with much-needed community resources.
“This year is especially important to partner with volunteers. Last year, due to the coronavirus, people lost their jobs, or saw their hours severely reduced. As a result, many parents can’t afford backpacks and school supplies for their children. Participating in this event as a volunteer, and knowing the impact it will have on thousands of local young lives, is very rewarding,” said Major Ken Perine of The Salvation Army Spokane.
Volunteers can register to work a shift. Simply visit www.makingspokanebetter.org, click on ‘Volunteer In This Community’ on the top left corner, and choose a day/time that best fits your schedule.
For more information and questions you can contact Gerriann Armstrong @ 509-325-6810 or gerriann.armstrong@usw.salvationarmy.org