SPOKANE, Wash. - The Salvation Army of Spokane and Cenex Zip Trip are getting ready for the 11th annual Backpacks for Kids campaign and they need your help.
For the month of July, people have the opportunity to help give 4,000 new backpacks, filled with school supplies, to local students by visiting a local Cenex Zip Trip store.
Cenex Zip Trip will collect monetary donations at its convenience stores to help with the Backpacks for Kids campaign. If you donate, you'll receive a coupon for a free 20 ounce fountain soda or a 20 ounce coffee. Everybody who donates can also add their name to a special flyer that will be displayed in the local stores.
Over the past nine years, Cenex Trip has raised more than $400,000 for the campaign.
On Aug. 12, the Salvation Army of Spokane will distribute the backpacks, drive through style, in the parking lot of the Spokane County Fair & Expo Center at 404 N. Havana St., Spokane Valley 99206.
To make a monetary donation to the Salvation Army Directly, click here.
