The Salvation Army of Spokane is collecting new school supplies for underprivileged kids, and they need the community’s help to touch as many lives as possible.
The Salvation Army of Spokane is running its yearly Burst-A-Bus campaign, and they need more donations. They’re asking the community to donate new backpacks, notebooks, pencils and other school supplies to help further the education of kids in need. Organizers will fill backpacks with the donations and hand them out at the Backpacks for Kids event in August.
Salvation Army volunteer and event coordinator Joshua Schulz says the goal is to hand out 5,000 backpacks at the event. He says it’s the biggest backpack giveaway in the country, and they want to help as many kids as they can.
“These are the kids who might not get a lot of new things,” Schulz said. “Their parents are coming by saying we need help, and we're saying that's great. We're here to help you. Spokane is a loving, caring community.”
Schulz says The Salvation Army is teaming up with Cenex Zip Trips around Spokane to raise money. He says community members who donate a dollar or more at participating Cenex Zip Trips will receive a coupon, and the donations will go to Backpacks for Kids. The goal is to raise $55,000 through the end of July, and he says donations are down from last year.
The Burst-A-Bus campaign will go through Sunday, July 21, but donations for the event will be still accepted through Saturday, August 3 at the Salvation Army of Spokane. The Backpacks for Kids Giveaway is happening on Wednesday, August 7 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 222 East Indiana Avenue.
The bus can be found at these locations:
- Friday, July 19 - Spokane Valley Target
- Saturday, July 20 - Northpoint Target
- Sunday, July 21 - South Hill Target