SPOKANE, Wash. - The Salvation Army of Spokane is giving away 4,000 backpacks with school supplies on a first-come, first-serve basis on Aug. 11.

INFORMATION:

  • 222 E. Indiana Avenue, Spokane WA 99207
  • 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • While supplies last
  • Local students grades K-12
  • Photo ID required for parent or guardian
  • Proof of every child living in the household

