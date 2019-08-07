The Salvation Army of Spokane is kicking off its 10th annual Backpacks for Kids Giveaway to help students in need.
The giveaway will feature backpacks filled with school supplies for kids in kindergarten through 12th grade. Organizers say they’ve followed District 81 guidelines for recommended materials for each grade, and they’re prepared to give out more than 5,000 backpacks. The event will also feature free dental checks, haircuts and other services.
Organizers say the backpacks and services are specifically for the children. Parents or guardians must be prepared to show their ID and proof the child lives in the home. Examples include school registration and ID cards, medical cards and DSHS statements.
Backpacks for Kids is happening from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7 at the Salvation Army of Spokane. The giveaway is located at 222 E Indiana Ave.