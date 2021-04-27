SPOKANE, Wash. - The Salvation Army of Spokane's Food Pantry has been given a lot of food donations, however, the food needs to go to vulnerable families in a timely fashion.
Right now, families in need of food will receive several weeks of groceries from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays on a first come, first serve basis.
The Salvation Army's goal is to have local families save their money for bills and get their food at the Salvation Army's Food Bank, the largest in Spokane County.
To help with the expected increase of families seeking food assistance, the Salvation Army is in need of volunteers to literally get the food out the door and into people's hands.
To volunteer, you can visit www.makingspokanebetter.org and click on "volunteer in the community" or you can contact Volunteer Coordinator Joshua Schulz at Joshua.schulz@usw.salvationarmy.org.