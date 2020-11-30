The Salvation Army of Spokane is seeking the public's assistance with providing new gifts for local vulnerable children and adults this Christmas.
According to the Salvation Army of Spokane, they are looking for 25 sponsors to adopt-a-family for Christmas.
Each sponsor is gen a family's wish list and then purchases the gifts for the family members as well as a gift card for a Christmas Day meal.
Sponsors can sign up here.
The Salvation Army's Giving Tree is at JCPenney in Northtown Mall and the Spokane Valley Mall to donate.
People can also donate virtually through the Salvation Army's Amazon Wish List here.
