SPOKANE, Wash. - The Salvation Army of Spokane has rescheduled the start of its free "Movies in the Park"
The free screenings were originally slated to begin on Friday, June 19, but will now begin on Friday, June 26.
Every subsequent Friday, except for July 3, the Salvation Army of Spokane will be showing free, family-style movies at sundown at its campus at 2222 E. Indiana Ave.
Guests are invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs. Safe social distancing will also be practiced during the events. Snacks and drinks will also be sold, with all proceeds benefiting the Salvation Army's local youth programs.
