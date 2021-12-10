SPOKANE, Wash. - The Salvation Army is making it more convenient to donate this holiday season with what they are calling "Tip Tap," an electronic service that allows people to give by simply tapping their chipped bank cards.
“We are living in a day where many people don’t carry change or bills with them. As a result, The Salvation Army is trying to make it easier than ever for donors to help local vulnerable children and families,” said Major Ken Perine of The Salvation Army Spokane. “This system makes it easy to donate when you don’t have cash on you. As times change, The Salvation Army changes to meet the demand.”
Tip Tap has a $5, $10 and $20 option and can be found in Fred Meyer, Walmart, Rosauers, Safeway and Yokes stores in Spokane, Spokane Valley, Liberty Lake and Mead.
Just as with the red kettle campaigns, the funds will go to helping children and families in need.