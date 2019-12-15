The Salvation Army is rolling out a new feature at Red Kettles across the country this holiday season.
It's called Kettle Pay, and the Salvation Army of Spokane major Ken Perine said it aims to help its Red Kettle bell ringers across the country handle a modern day problem.
"A lot of people don't actually carry cash anymore in their pockets," Perine said.
That's where Kettle Pay comes in. Go To Tags is one of the organizations the Salvation Army worked with to make it possible. Chief business officer Shelly Hallman said Kettle Pay uses Near Field Communication (NFC) chips that make it simpler than ever to donate.
"People can now use their mobile devices to touch their phones to the Salvation Army poster at the location where NFC tags are, and that will instantly bring up a site [where] they can donate via Apple Pay or Google Pay."
She said the Salvation Army Red Kettle stations also feature a Q-R code visitors can scan to donate. Scanning that code will bring up the same website.
The Salvation Army of Spokane expects its Red Kettle campaign will be about $84,000 short this year due to the shorter holiday season. The organization hopes more people will use the new feature to support a familiar mission.
