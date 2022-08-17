SPOKANE, Wash. - Today the Salvation Army Spokane's 13th annual Backpacks For Kids event kicks off and they will be giving away 4,000 backpacks full of school supplies completely free.
Based on their grade level, the children will be able to pick out their appropriate backpacks. There will also be a resource fair making the event a one-stop-shop for back to school needs.
There will be about 20 vendors at the resource fair; some of which include free haircuts, free immunizations and passes from the YMCA.
The event starts at 9 a.m. at 222 E. Indiana Ave. and will go until 6 p.m.
Overflow parking will be available in the north parking lot of Fourth Memorial Church, 2000 North Standard, Spokane. Shuttle rides will be available from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm.
The Salvation Army Spokane says in this time of inflation, every family is being hit hard in so many directions! To help give children the opportunity to succeed academically they need the basics such as backpacks and school supplies. This event is being held to help in that goal.
nomnom Convenience Stores is also a partner of this event and worked with the Salvation Army of Spokane to raise funds and make this event possible.