Spokane, WASH.- Spokane Salvation Army met their Red Kettle drive goal, something the organization was worried about due to impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Major Ken Perine thanked the community for its continued support during a year that has seen more need than in the past.
Perine said over 3,000 families needed food assistance, much higher than normal.
The funds donated to The Salvation Army help all year through a number of programs.
You can donate or volunteer with The Salvation Army here.
