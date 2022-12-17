SPOKANE, Wash. - The Salvation Army of Spokane needs help meeting demand for new gifts for children of all ages.
According to Brian Pickering, communications director with the Salvation Army, the organization has collected 2,000 toys so far. With just one weeks left until Christmas, the Salvation Army needs 6,500 new gifts.
"We are so appreciative for the support we have received thus far from the many wonderful people in our community," said Major Ken Perine, corps officer of The Salvation Army Spokane. "With only two weeks until Christmas, we still have a lot of gifts to collect for those in need in our community."
You can make online donations for kids here and teens here.
You can also visit live Salvation Army Angel Trees at these locations:
- Spokane
- JC Penny: 4730 N. Division St.
- Walmart: 5025 E. Sprague Ave.
- Walmart: 2301 W. Wellesley Ave.
- North 40: 8307 E. Trent Ave.
- Old Navy: 5660 N. Division
- Old Navy: 14022 E. Indiana Ave.
- Spokane Valley
- JC Penny: 14730 E. Indiana Ave.
- Walmart: 15727 E. Broadway Ave.
- Airway Heights
- Walmart: 1221 S. Hayford Rd.
If you don’t have time to shop, you can send a check or money order made out to the Salvation Army Spokane (Memo Line: For Salvation Army Christmas Gifts in Spokane) at 222 E. Indiana Ave., Spokane, WA 99207.