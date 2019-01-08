The Salvation Army is set to open Spokane's largest warming center on Wednesday night.
On Jan. 9 starting at 8 p.m., the warming center on 213 E. Ermina Ave. will be open seven days a week from 8 p.m. to 7 am. every night. Through its partnership with the City of Spokane, the Salvation Army will provide sanctuary from below freezing winter temperatures to Spokane's at-risk homeless population through March 31st, 2019.
Initially, the Salvation Army will shelter 50 individuals, but expects to be set to house 120 people within a week.
Each guest at the warming center will check in at the front desk and be given a sleeping mat and blanket for the night. Staff and volunteers will be on site for safety purposes. The facility will be pet-friendly, provided that all pets are leashed or crated.
The Salvation Army says each guest's homeless situation will be assessed, and resources provided, with the goal of transitioning each person toward more permanent housing.
The Salvation Army is asking for donations of new socks and/or new and used hats, gloves and warm jackets for the warming center. Donations can be brought to the Salvation Army at 222 E. Indiana Ave. Spokane, WA 99207.