SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane has a new operator for two of its homeless shelters.
Members of the Spokane City Council voted unanimously at Thursday's special session to approve the Salvation Army as the new operators of the Trent Resource and Assistance Center (TRAC) and the Cannon St. Shelter, effective Nov. 1.
This comes after the city terminated its existing shelter operations contract with the Guardians Foundation on Wednesday, in the wake of allegations that a Guardians employee embezzled more than $100,000 from the foundation.
Those allegations prompted a criminal investigation into the Guardians Foundation by Spokane Police, and an internal city audit. Both of those processes are described by the city as "ongoing," and separate from their decision to terminate the Guardians' contract.
Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward issued an executive order Wednesday, calling for the Salvation Army to take over shelter operations, which the city affirmed through a resolution at Thursday's special session.
The way shelter operator contracts are usually awarded requires service providers to submit what's known as a request for proposal–or "RFP"–which is essentially a bid.
In this case, the city didn't release a request for proposals from service providers in the wake of the Guardians Foundation's termination, because the process usually takes a significant amount of time. That could've left both shelters without an operator once the Guardians Foundation's contract expired on November 1.
Mayor Woodward established an emergency declaration in her Wednesday executive order, allowing the city to enter into an agreement with the Salvation Army without a formal RFP process. That emergency declaration was approved by the city council, and will end when the contract is officially signed by all parties involved.
"As difficult as it is to make these sorts of decisions, it's the decision that we absolutely have to make," said District 1 Council Member Michael Cathcart.
Spokane City Administrator Johnnie Perkins explained to council members what led the city to their decision to terminate the contract, after looking more into the Guardians Foundation at Woodward's direction.
"There was an inability to maintain accurate records to account for expenditures and performance, which are terms that are very clear in the contract," Perkins said.
Perkins said they also found no records of internal accounting that comply with the standard practices established in the shelter operations contracts.
"I think we're moving in the right direction now," Zack Zappone, council member representing District 3. "I'm just really concerned about why we got to this spot in the first place, and what we can do to assure the public that we will never be in this spot again, because I don't know if I'm there–that I don't think this will happen again."
Perkins said the city has learned a lot about what was going on, and will continue to improve their systems.
"I think by bringing in the Salvation Army, who has a track record and experience of managing these kinds of shelters, you're going to see a huge difference," Perkins said.
"I am glad that the mayor and this council are making the difficult, but right decision to move on, and thank you to the Salvation Army for stepping up," District 3 Council Member Jonathan Bingle said.
Major Ken Perine from the Salvation Army told council members their goal in taking over shelter operations is to provide a seamless transition without gaps in service, which includes staff already working at the two shelters.
"It is our intention to hire as many of the staff that fit within our staffing model and our staffing costs," Perine said.
Perine said the Salvation Army will take over the contracts as they were originally written once they take over on November 1, but will spend the first 60 to 90 days evaluating the operation as it exists and making any immediate changes they find necessary.
Council members requested to be kept apprised of the analysis and progress of the Salvation Army before the 60 to 90 day window arrives, which Perine committed to–including offering council members visits to each shelter once the Salvation Army takes over.
Multiple efforts by NonStop Local to contact Guardians Foundation CEO Mike Shaw for comment were unsuccessful.