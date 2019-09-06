Samsung releases foldable phone in Berlin

After a five-month delay, Samsung's "Galaxy fold," a foldable phone-- debuted in Berlin on Friday.
Bloggers from around the world flocked to see Samsung Electronics' latest product innovation.
The new phone features a four-point-six-inch display on the outside that can be unfolded into a wider one measuring seven-point-three inches.
The unfolded screen can be split into two or three sections to use multiple apps simultaneously.
LG is showing off the upgraded version of its dual-screen smartphone.
It allows users to attach an additional screen and use both screens simultaneously.
The screens have speakers on both ends, making this phone ideal for playing video games or watching videos.
Samsung's Galaxy Fold was released Friday and will hit domestic stores in October.
Regarding the five-month delay for the fold, Samsung says it solved the product's defects from earlier this year and figured out a solution for issues with the display and foreign substances getting into the product itself.