Pet owners in San Antonio, Texas are on edge after investigators said a cat was fed to a pack of dogs.
According to News 4 San Antonio, three cats were found dead this week and a teenage boy is suspected in the death of at least one.
Security footage shows a teenage boy dangling a neighbor's cat over three dogs at his family home, riling them up before dropping the cat.
Neighbors are not only on edge, but angry about the vicious act of animal cruelty.
Studies show animal cruelty among teens often leads to more serious crimes as adults.