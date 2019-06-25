San Francisco is set to become the first city in the United States to ban the sale and distribution of e-cigarettes.
The city's board of supervisors is slated to vote and pass the measure Tuesday
The ordinance would prohibit the sale of e-cigarettes and flavored tobacco products in brick and mortar stores and on-line when shipping to addresses in San Francisco, at least until the FDA approves marketing regulations on the products.
However, people 21-years of age and older can still use e-cigarettes.
Juul Labs, the largest manufacturer of e-cigarettes, is headquartered in San Francisco.
The city's mayor says she will sign the ordinance if it passes and enforcement would begin early next year.