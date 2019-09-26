SANDPOINT, Idaho - Sandpoint United Methodist Church is launching "Peanut Butter and Jelly Saturdays" this weekend, offering a free grab-and-go lunch to anyone in the area who is hungry.
Starting Saturday, Sept. 28, PB&J lunches will be available at the front door of the church between 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The PB&J Saturdays will continue on during each Saturday in the future as well.
The church said while there are community meals during the work week, there aren't any free meals on Saturday, with many people going all weekend without a meal. Each of the lunches includes a PB&J sandwich, piece of fruit, bag of chips, water and a treat.
“At the community meal, which the Methodist Church provides every Thursday, we realized that we could not un-see the need over the weekend,” said Donna Davis, organizer of the program. “Every Thursday we serve up to 100 people and the thought of them going hungry on Saturday was not acceptable. Peanut Butter and Jelly Saturday is the right thing to do!”
The church says anyone who is in need is welcome and the meals will always be free.