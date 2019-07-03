The City of Sandpoint is helping you celebrate the Fourth of July by hosting several festivities this Independence Day.
The activities kick off at 9 a.m. on Thursday with the kids parade. According the Sandpoint Police, kids who want to be in the parade should decorate themselves, their bikes or both and meet at the city parking lot on Third Ave. and Church St. between 8:30 a.m. and 8:45 a.m.
There's no fee to take part and each kid will receive a goodie bag.
The Grand Parade starts at 10 a.m. and will follow the original route. The parade will stage and start on Fifth and Sixth Avenues at Church street, near Evans Bros. The parade will make its way down Church St. to First Ave., up to Cedar St. to Fifth Ave. and back to Church St.
Activities will then shift to City Beach where the Sandpoint Lions Club will sell raffle tickets from noon to dusk to pay for the celebration.
Fireworks still start at dusk at around 9:30 p.m.