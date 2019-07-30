SANDPOINT, Idaho - The list of the most affordable lake towns to own property in is out and Sandpoint, Idaho has snagged a spot.
According to a post by Realtor.com, Sandpoint comes in as number ten on the list of the most affordable lake towns to own a home in.
The criteria for making the list was strict, narrowing down the list to just ten top towns.
Towns had to have at least 50 listings over a 12-month period, each town had 150,000 households of less and the median home price had to be under $450,000 dollars.
The percentage of vacation homes and dining, drinking and outdoor activity establishments was also taken into account.
According to the web article, Sandpoint was the most expensive town on the list, hence why it was last. The amount of shoreline that's taken up by National Forest Lands is responsible for driving up home prices.
Coldwell Banker lists the median home price in Sandpoint, Idaho at $495,000 dollars.