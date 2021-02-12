SANDPOINT, Idaho - A man from Sandpoint is now facing charges related to crimes related to the riots at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.
According to the FBI, on Friday, February 12, FBI Special Agents arrested Michael Pope of Sandpoint, Idaho, pursuant to an arrest warrant issued by the United States Court District of Columbia.
Pope was arrested on federal charges including: Obstructing or Impeding Any Official Proceeding; Civil Disorder; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Impeding Passage Through the Capitol Grounds or Buildings; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building.
The FBI says Pope surrendered to agents and was taken into custody without incident.
His initial appearance is scheduled for Friday afternoon in the U.S. District Court in Boise, Idaho
Additionally, on Friday, FBI Special Agents from the Kansas City FBI, members of the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force and officers with the Topeka, Kansas Police Department arrested Pope’s brother, William Pope, of Topeka, KS, on the same charges.
