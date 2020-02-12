SANDPOINT, Idaho - On Tuesday, the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrested a Sandpoint man for alleged sexual exploitation of a child.
According to the Idaho Attorney General, 49-year-old Curt Kluesner was booked into the Bonner County Jail for allegedly having possession of sexually exploitative materials.
Officials are asking anyone with information about the exploitation of children to call the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.
