SANDPOINT, Idaho - A Sandpoint man has been charged with the murder of his father, according to police.
In a release, the Sandpoint Police Department (SPD) said 26-year-old Evan Owens was booked in the Kootenai County Jail and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of his father, 80-year-old John Owens.
SPD said officers responded to requests for a welfare check at about 10 a.m. on Jan. 29. Family members of the elder Owens were concerned about his safety after he had called them stating the younger Owens "was getting moody."
According to police, John Owens told his family he did not feel safe at home and was going to stay at a hotel for the weekend. Family members were unable to reach John or Evan by phone following the first call.
When officers arrived on the scene, they called John's cell phone and could hear it ringing inside the home. Officers entered the house and found a dead elderly man in an upstairs room. SPD said the cause of death appeared to be suspicious.
SPD officers, along with the Idaho State Police, tracked down Evan Owens. Evan cooperated and spoke with detectives about the events that took place.
Coeur d'Alene police assisted SPD in processing the crime scene and found sufficient evidence to be granted a warrant for Evan Owens' arrest for murder in the second degree. His bond was set for $5 million.
The investigation is still underway, and an autopsy is scheduled later today to confirm the cause of death.