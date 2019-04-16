SANDPOINT, ID - A Sandpoint man who has been charged with second-degree murder and failure to notify law enforcement of a death has his bond set at $500,000.
Michael McDermott was initially charged a month ago with giving false information to law enforcement last month after Robert Hegseth Wohali's body was found in the woods outside of Sandpoint.
According to court documents, McDermott told law enforcement he was another person, but investigators were able to confirm McDermott's true identity.
The judge read the sealed indictment aloud in court on Tuesday, stating McDermott shot Robert Hegseth-Wohali in the chest and then dumped his body in the woods outside of Sandpoint.
Hegseth-Wohali's mother, Rebeccah, told KHQ that before authorities found Robert's body, she flew up from California to help search for her son.
“I'm happy with the Grand Jury decision for 2nd degree murder... I feel like it's a good place to start. I also feel that Mike is not alone in this case. I believe he has co-defendants who will eventually be revealed in time. But for now, we will stay diligent in the search for the truth, and justice for my son Robert," Rebeccah Hegseth said.
McDermott is scheduled to make his next court appearance for his arraignment next Monday.