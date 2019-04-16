A Sandpoint man is now charged with second-degree murder and failure to notify law enforcement of a death.
A deputy prosecutor in Bonner County confirmed the charges. Michael McDermott’s bond was set yesterday in the indictment at $500k
Michael McDermott was initially charged a month ago with giving false information to law enforcement last month after Robert Hegseth Wohali's body was found in the woods outside of Sandpoint.
According to court documents, McDermott told law enforcement he was another person, but investigators were able to confirm McDermott's true identity.
Hegseth-Wohali's mother, Rebeccah, told KHQ that before authorities found Robert's body, she flew up from California to help search for her son.
McDermott is scheduled to appear in Bonner County court this afternoon.