SANDPOINT, Idaho - The Sandpoint Police Department is looking for a suspect after a bicycle was stolen from Safeway Saturday afternoon.
Police say the man stole the Kline Q Carbon road race bicycle from Safeway just before 1:00 pm. The bike is black in color with a red and white seat, black bag under the seat, a water bottle attached to the lower bar and a bike lock wrapped under the seat.
Police describe the man as about 5'10," 165 pounds in his early 20s to early 30s with a beard. He was photographed wearing dark basketball shorts, a grey hoodie, a black ball cap and grey sneakers with black socks.
His right index finger was also bandaged.
Police ask anyone who can help identify the suspect to call their dispatch center at (208)265-5525 or send them a message to their Facebook page.