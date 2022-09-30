Sandpoint police make arrests, seize drugs in three cases this week

SANDPOINT, Idaho - Officers with the Sandpoint Police Department (SPD) made arrests and seized drugs while executing three search warrants at the homes of suspected dealers Sept. 26-30.
On Monday, police assisted a Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) task force with a search warrant in south Sandpoint that led to the discovery of colored fentanyl pills.
On Wednesday, officers with the SPD arrested seized meth, heroin and fentanyl, and arrested 25-year-old Daryl David and 36-yaer-old Rachel Straley for possession of methamphetamine.
On Friday, police seized meth and fentanyl from a house on Main Street in central Sandpoint.
Sandpoint Police Chief Corey Coon reminded the public to be aware that fentanyl is present in the community.
“I strongly encourage our community members to do a quick google search and educate themselves and their family members. Fentanyl in two forms has been recovered in Sandpoint this week – ‘Blues’ and ‘Skittles’. Both commonly have the letter m embossed on one side and the number 30 on the other,” said Coon.