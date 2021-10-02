SANDPOINT, Idaho -- Sandpoint Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen on September 25th.
Elizabeth "Rose" Richey is described as 5-feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen at her home in Sandpoint Idaho on September 25th. Police say she left Sandpoint sometime during the night with an 18-year-old white man named Cameron, who lives in Blanchard Idaho.
Elizabeth is believed to be in Spokane, but police are not sure of her exact whereabouts.
If you have any information, please contact your local Law Enforcement or Sandpoint Police at 208-255-2946.